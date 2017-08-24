Yes, Nancy Pelosi's dad helped dedicate a statue to Robert E. Lee and 'Stonewall' Jackson

TIME TO TEAR DOWN NANCY.

“The truth is, the Democrats have a pretty poor history on Civil Rights, including Nancy Pelosi’s own father who was the Mayor of Baltimore — and was one of the people who dedicated statues to Robert E. Lee and ‘Stonewall’ Jackson, and in his speech said that they defended ‘sacred institutions.’ What are those ‘sacred institutions’? One of them is slavery.”

I’ve been asked to share the details of Minority Leader Pelosi’s father and his involvement with these Confederate statues. Pelosi’s father, Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro, Jr., spoke as the mayor at the dedication of a monument to Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson in 1948.

At the dedication, he said, “Today, with our nation beset by subversive groups and propaganda which seeks to destroy our national unity, we can look for inspiration to the lives of Lee and Jackson to remind us to be resolute and determined in preserving our sacred institutions.”

According to the Baltimore Sun, “The Lee-Jackson statue was erected in 1948 after a $100,000 donation from Baltimorean J. Henry Ferguson. Ferguson’s father was a friend of Confederate President Jefferson Davis.” Many believe that the statues erected during this time were to push back on the growing Civil Rights movement.

Baltimore’s current Mayor Catherine Pugh decided to remove this monument and others on Tuesday.

Pelosi has called for the removal of all confederate-linked statues in the Capitol Building, but has yet to denounce her father’s support for Lee and Jackson — nor has she condemned the racist roots of the Democratic Party. She also did not remove the statues when she was Speaker of the House.