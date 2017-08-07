Newsvine

Johnathon--

About Man of steel...heart of gold. Articles: 65 Seeds: 485 Comments: 19276 Since: May 2014

Viral: Liberal Lady Dumps Leftist Ideology – Here's 10 Reasons She's Finished With The Left

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Johnathon-- View Original Article: clashdaily.com
Seeded on Mon Aug 7, 2017 6:57 AM
Discuss:

This lady used to be a real hardcore Leftist, but she suddenly switched and voted Republican in 2012. What made her change? Read on to find out.

Dr. Danusha V. Goska has abandoned the Leftist philosophy for good. She wrote a long article that explains each point in detail at American Thinker. It also includes a bio of Dr. Goska that shows her Leftist ‘street cred’.

To sum up, here are her Top 10 Reasons for Dumping Leftist Ideology:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor