Are The Democrats About To Be Caught In The Largest Political Scandal In U.S. History? (Video)

The deeper you dig, the more this question begs to be asked. Was Former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz having an affair with her IT staffer? Or, are Democrats about to be caught in the largest political scandal in US history?

The media has, for the most part, dismissed the shocking scandal that’s engulfing Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s office as bank fraud committed by one of her staff members. But it’s quickly growing into a story that could be about foreign attempts to undermine American national security.

Wasserman Schultz’s IT guy, Imran Awan, was caught trying to flee the United States for Pakistan. His wife, Tina Alvi, had already fled to Pakistan with their three daughters. The spouses had also wired $283,000 in cash to Pakistan, including a fraudulent $165,000 loan from the Congressional Federal Credit Union.

But bank fraud, while salacious, isn’t the real story: it’s become clear Awan was attempting to undermine national security. For years, Awan had access for years to the emails and electronic files of members of the House’s Intelligence and Foreign Affairs Committees, which Wasserman Schultz’s serves on. He also had likely had access to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s iPad, though it’s not clear why, American Action News reports.

The more you learn about Democratic IT scammer Imran Awan — the more you see the profile of a bold and careless criminal mind, The Gateway Pundit reports.

Imran Awan worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz for thirteen years since she came into office in 2004 as a Florida representative. She only fired him this past week and would have kept paying her “IT expert” even when he was living in Pakistan.

Three Pakistani brothers who managed the IT affairs for several Democratic government officials were relieved of their duties in February on suspicion that they accessed specific computer networks without permission, also known as hacking.