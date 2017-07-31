BOOM! Imran Awan Had Access to Email of Every Member of Congress — SOLD SECRETS to Foreign Agents (VIDEO)

Imran Awan Had Access to Email to Every Member of Congress — SOLD SECRETS to Foreign Agents!

Imran Awan worked for Debbie Wasserman Schultz for thirteen years since she came into office in 2004 as a Florida representative. She only fired him this past week and would have kept paying her “IT expert” even when he was living in Pakistan.

Three Pakistani brothers who managed the IT affairs for several Democratic government officials were relieved of their duties in February on suspicion that they accessed specific computer networks without permission, also known as hacking.

Imran Awan, who started working for Wasserman Schultz in 2005, received $164,600 in 2016, with close to $20,000 of that coming from Wasserman Schultz.

His brother Jamal, who started working as a staffer in 2014, was paid $157,350.12 in 2016. Abid, who started working in 2005, was paid $160,943 in 2016.

Imran’s wife, Hina Alvi, who was employed as a staffer since February 2007, was paid 168,300 in 2016. Rao Abbas was paid $85,049 in 2016.

Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan were barred from computer networks at the House of Representatives in February.

Most of the House Members fired the Awans subsequently. Only Debbie Wasserman Schultz kept Imran Awan on the pay roll up to the day he got arrest for bank fraud after trying to flee the country.

The rest of the family fled to Pakistan and brought with them tens of thousands of tax-payer money with them.

Democrats were willing or unwillingly compromised by the Awans and sensitive information leaked to foreign Enemies