Al Gore Humiliation: NASA Study Confirms Sea Levels Are FALLING

When we look back on this period of history, we’ll say climate change was one of the greatest hoaxes. Politician-turned-environmental activist, Al Gore has become wealthy beyond his wildest dreams (and intelligence) thanks to pushing the “big lie.”

A new study from NASA confirms sea levels are falling — not rising.

iceagenow.info reports:

NASA satellite sea level observations for the past 24 years show that – on average – sea levels have been rising 3.4 millimeters per year. That’s 0.134 inches, about the thickness of a dime and a nickel stacked together, per year. As I said, that’s the average. But when you focus in on 2016 and 2017, you get a different picture. Sea levels fell in 2016, and with all of this winter’s record-breaking snowfall, I wouldn’t be surprised if they decline again this year. I clicked and zoomed on the above chart as NASA suggested, and obtained a closeup screen shot of sea levels from Jan 2016 to March 2017. This clearly shows the decline.

Al Gore has falsely predicted that sea levels would rise by 20 feet, with some of the world’s largest cities underwater.

World Tribune reports: