Clinton Team Bragged About Killing Story Linking $500,000 Moscow Speech Bill Clinton Gave To Hillary's Opposition To Magnitsky Act

The Hillary Clinton emails are the gift that keeps on giving — particularly when it comes to Russia.

In one of the long-ago released WikiLeaks emails that has yet to garner much public attention, members of Clinton’s team bragged about successfully censoring a story tying a $500,000 speech former President Bill Clinton gave in Moscow to Hillary’s opposition to the Magnitsky Act.

The Magnitsky Act — a suite of sanctions against Russian banking officials named for a lawyer who died in Russian custody, according to Breitbart — has re-entered the news as its purportedly behind a Russian lawyer’s meeting with Donald Trump Jr. last summer.

Natalia Veselnitskaya, who initially alleged that she had dirt on Hillary Clinton, ended up spending the meeting lobbying Trump Jr. about repealing the Magnitsky Act.

The WikiLeaks email in question was part of a “nightly press traffic summary” from May 21, 2015. In it, a number of items are mentioned, everything from a tour stop in New Hampshire to unveiling “a Hillary Clinton LinkedIn account and blog post to creatively amplify her small business emphasis this week.”

However, there was one thing the campaign didn’t want creatively amplified — namely, a story from Bloomberg about the Magnitsky Act.

“With the help of the research team, we killed a Bloomberg story trying to link HRC’s opposition to the Magnitsky bill to a $500,000 speech that WJC gave in Moscow,” the email reads, referring to the former president by the initials that stand for William Jefferson Clinton.

The $500,000 speech has typically been linked to a deal with Uranium One approved by Clinton’s State Department. In a 2015 New York Times piece, the paper reported that “(a)t the heart of the tale are several men, leaders of the Canadian mining industry, who have been major donors to the charitable endeavors of former President Bill Clinton and his family.

“Members of that group built, financed and eventually sold off to the Russians a company that would become known as Uranium One … shortly after the Russians announced their intention to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Mr. Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock.”

However, the conflicts of interest mentioned in the Uranium One case and the censored Bloomberg article aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive — both involve the Clintons, and their hunger for wealth and power.