GOP Rep. Names Ben Rhodes As Source of White House Leaks – Demands Investigation of Comey

Rep. Ron DeSantis, a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, called on the DoJ to “launch a formal investigation” into former FBI Direct Comey’s leaks, the Washington Free Beacon reports.

DeSantis named Ben Rhodes—the former National Security Council official responsible for creating an in-house “echo chamber” meant to mislead reporters and the public about the landmark nuclear deal with Iran—as a primary source of these leaks and urged the House Intelligence Committee to call Rhodes and other former Obama officials to testify publicly about any role they may be playing in spreading classified information to reporters.

Close associates of Ben Rhodes are reportedly still in the White House.

In the same breath, DeSantis called on the President to do what many supporters urged him to do from the start – purge former Obama administration officials. DeSantis, the chairman of the House National Security Subcommittee, says the holdovers are responsible for “an unprecedented series of national security leaks”, and all roads lead back to one man.

DeSantis named former National Security Council official Ben Rhodes as being responsible for “creating an in-house ‘echo-chamber’ meant to mislead reporters and the public”.

DeSantis commented:

“Any Obama holdover at any of these agencies, you’ve got to get them out of there because clearly they’re not on the same team and particularly on the [White House] National Security Council”.

DeSantis goes on to say:

“I think Congress and some members of the Intelligence Committee can call Ben Rhodes to testify . . . He may be able to invoke executive privilege from when Obama was president but he definitely can’t do that in any interactions he’s had since then.”

Another major part of DeSantis’ commentary was the fact that he “identified Rhodes and other senior Obama administration officials” as being responsible for “feeding journalists some of these [leaks].”

