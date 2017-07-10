Ms. Rachael Matthews....didn't intend for this to be heard.

How FLEXIBLE does a Communist have to be, to sell out America?

Obama Open Mic Slip: "After My Election I Have More Flexibility."

http://fox2now.com/2012/03/27/open-mic-catches-obama-talking-with-russian-president-over-missile-defense/

"Here is Irrefutable Proof that Elections are Rigged."

On Monday March 26th 2012 while President Obama was taking part in a global nuclear security summit in South Korea, he was caught on tape asking for Russian President Dmitry Medvedev for "space." "This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility," Obama implored. Obama assured the departing Russian President he will have the "flexibility" required to deal with missile defense issues after the 2012 presidential election.