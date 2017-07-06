PBS Poll: More Americans Trust Trump Than the Media; 'Horrible Trend'

Monday's PBS NewsHour spotlighted the low trust in the news media, according to the results of their latest poll. Only 30 percent of those surveyed by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist trust the press "a good deal" or "a great amount." The Trump administration scored seven points better in the same poll. Guest Stuart Rothenberg bemoaned the "horrible trend" towards distrust of the media over the past several decades. NPR's Tamara Keith underlined that "these numbers are part of a very long trend of institutions losing trust from the American people; and that...puts America at risk."
Host Judy Woodruff zeroed on the media's poll numbers near the end of the segment with Rothenberg and Keith. She noted that "one of the things we looked at was...[the] high distrust of the news media."
JUDY WOODRUFF: I do want to raise, in our last few minutes, this new CNN — I'm sorry. I had CNN on the brain from the video — the new poll that the NewsHour and NPR did in conjunction with Marist, where one of the things we looked at was what Stu — exactly what you mentioned — high distrust of the news media. More than two-thirds of Americans — they were asked, what do you think about trust in institutions? And here it is: thirty-seven percent, a good deal or a great amount of trust in the Trump administration; thirty percent — even less — trust in the news — in the media; and twenty [nine] — about on the same par as trust in Congress. And you go on to see trust in the intelligence community, twice that much — sixty percent — and in the courts, sixty percent.