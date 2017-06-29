Newsvine

Johnathon--

About Man of steel...heart of gold. Articles: 59 Seeds: 452 Comments: 18498 Since: May 2014

Van Jones: The Russia thing is a "Nothing burger" CNN Part 2

Current Status: Published (4)
By Johnathon--
Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:46 AM
Discuss:

No surprise here, but then we've been saying this for months. FAKE NEWS!

Project Veritas&amp;amp;rsquo; American Pravda: CNN continues today with a video of left-leaning political commentator Van Jones caught on camera plainly stating that &amp;amp;ldquo;the Russia thing is just a big nothing burger.&amp;amp;rdquo;

