Democratic senator who claims she never met the Russian Ambassador went to a black-tie dinner at his residence

WILL SHE RESIGN? Democrat Sen Used Undisclosed Charity to Pay RUSSIAN Ambassador’s Foundation

A Democrat Senator who claimed she never met with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak actually attended a black tie event at his residence, it has been revealed.

Claire McCaskill, the Senator from Missouri, tweeted in March: 'I've been on the Armed Services Com for 10 years. No call or meeting w/Russian ambassador. Ever.'

But CNN has now revealed that in November 2015 she attended an evening at his Washington residence to honor Democratic Rep. James Symington, who is from her state and worked to further US-Russian relations.

Senator Claire McCaskill has admitted attending a black tie event at the Washington residence of Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak

The revelation came after a tweet from Senator McCaskill back in March that claimed she had never 'ever' met with Kislyak

McCaskill admitted attending the event after CNN obtained a photograph of her there, but said she never spoke with Kislyak.

Instead she was there to pay her respects to Symington, who she said 'kind of got me started in politics.'

She blamed Twitter's 140-character limit for not letting her clarify her statement, saying it should have stated she never met 'one-on-one' with Kislyak.

McCaskill penned the tweet shortly after Attorney General Jeff Sessions was found to have met with the ambassador twice during the 2016 election, despite saying otherwise during his confirmation hearing.

Sessions later said the meetings were unrelated to the election and were in his capacity as a Senator and in his own role on the Armed Services Committee.

McCaskill intended her tweet to show that direct meetings with Kislyak would have been unusual in that context.

Soon after that tweet, it was revealed McCaskill did interact with the Russian ambassador, CNN reports.