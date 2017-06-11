Senator Feinstein: Senate Judiciary Committee Should Investigate Loretta Lynch's Actions

And while you're at it.....Drag Eric Holder back in. There's something about Obama's Attorney Generals that stink to high heave.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) told CNN’s Brianna Keilar that she too would have a “queasy feeling” if the attorney general asked her to refer to an investigation as a “matter” during an interview on Sunday.

Keilar asked Feinstein whether she thought former Attorney General Loretta Lynch was giving cover to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign by having the FBI refer to its investigation of her email practices as a “matter” rather than an investigation.

During former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, he revealed that Lynch had instructed him to refer to the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s email practices as a ‘matter’ rather than an investigation.

“I would have a queasy feeling, too, though, to be candid with you,” Feinstein told Keilar. “I think we need to know more about that, and there’s only way to know about it, and that’s to have the judiciary committee take a look at that.”