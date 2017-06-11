Committee Releases Fast & Furious Report: Obstruction of Congress by the Department of Justice

Holder & Obama are contemptible liars. They lied after people died. LOCK THEM BOTH UP.

Documents obtained after years of litigation reveal the full depth of DOJ’s obstructionist tactics

The report highlights key documents and communications won during the course of federal litigation which detail DOJ’s stonewalling of both Congress and the family of slain Border Patrol agent Brian Terry.

DOJ viewed the Terry family as a public relations nuisance and failed to provide the family with answers regarding Brian’s murder. Despite promises from Arizona-based DOJ officials and senior DOJ officials in Washington, D.C., documents show the Department did not make a genuine effort to keep the Terry family informed or involved in the investigation and prosecution of their son’s murder.

The Justice Department’s internal probe was largely a sham, and it prioritized politics and spin over public safety. The Department’s efforts focused on managing the day-to-day media cycle and protecting its senior political appointees rather than thoroughly investigating allegations of misconduct raised by whistleblowers. Documents show senior officials at Main Justice conducted just a cursory inquiry and accepted information received from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona at face value, despite these being the very offices responsible for the wrongdoing.

DOJ demonstrated a complete disregard for proper congressional oversight. The documents reveal senior Justice Department officials, including the Attorney General, as having a disdain for the congressional oversight function. With support and direction from senior leaders, staff in DOJ’s Office of Legislative Affairs consistently deployed tactics to delay and withhold information from Congress.

Background: