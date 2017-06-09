At Least 9 of 38 Deep State 'Leaks' to Media Outlets Are Linked to James Comey

Today fired former FBI Director James Comey stated that he leaked data to a Columbia University friend who in turn provided the leaked information to the New York Times. Comey did this even though he stated under oath in the past that he never leaked information to the press.

The current updated analysis of the most recent list of so-called ‘leaks’ being reported and repeated by the liberal mainstream media (MSM) involving President Trump includes at least 38 leaks in total.

Many of these ‘leaks’ are now proven fabrications and the probability that many remaining ‘leaks’ are completely inaccurate is very high.

The leaks are all being reported by biased liberal media outlets that were adamantly opposed to the election of President Trump.

These ‘leaks’ in all cases still are not supported with any names of so-called sources and in all cases the ‘leaks’ are meant to destroy the current President.

After today’s testimony it is important to note that Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly made statements that were revealed in the liberal media as ‘leaks’. Comey admitted at least one leak today.

Of the 38 leaks listed below, nine are related to James Comey.

How many of these did Comey actually leak?

Here is the updated list of the leaks, the date they occurred, the source of the leak, and analysis of the leak.

Note that the most ‘leaks’ since the inauguration have come from CNN (9), the Washington Post (8), and the ‘Failing’ New York Times (84). These three MSM outlets best fit the label of ‘Very Fake News’.

Evidence in Hillary Clinton’s creepy campaign manager John Podesta’s emails released before the election by WikiLeaks show that the Clinton campaign was in cahoots with the mainstream media. At least 65 MSM reporters were meeting with and/or coordinating offline with top Hillary advisors.

The WikiLeaks emails also show that as early as December 2015 Podesta discussed Trump’s “bromance with Putin” and the potential for using it as a means to slander Trump. Based on his emails, there is a very high probability that Podesta is behind some of the ‘leaks’ reported since the election. If Podesta is involved then the probability that some of the ‘leaks’ are made up is a very likely.

