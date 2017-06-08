Comey Took Notes of Every Trump Meeting But Did Not Record Hillary's 3 Hour Interrogation

GEE....WHAT COULD POSSIBLY BE WRONG ABOUT THIS?

Fired FBI Director, James Comey said in a prepared opening statement released Wednesday that he didn’t keep detailed memos on his conversations with Obama like he did with Donald Trump.

Comey took notes on EVERY meeting with President Trump before and after his inauguration. But Comey only spoke with Obama twice!

Even after the DNC computers were ‘hacked’ he never spoke with the Democrat president about the criminal attack on his party’s computers!

Former Director James Comey also did not record his THREE HOUR interview with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on her likely criminal email activity.

Comey skipped the meeting. The FBI did not swear in Hillary Clinton during her testimony.The Hill reported: