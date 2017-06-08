Comey Took Notes of Every Trump Meeting But Did Not Record Hillary's 3 Hour Interrogation

GEE....WHAT COULD POSSIBLY BE WRONG ABOUT THIS?
Fired FBI Director, James Comey said in a prepared opening statement released Wednesday that he didn’t keep detailed memos on his conversations with Obama like he did with Donald Trump.
Comey took notes on EVERY meeting with President Trump before and after his inauguration. But Comey only spoke with Obama twice!
Even after the DNC computers were ‘hacked’ he never spoke with the Democrat president about the criminal attack on his party’s computers!
Former Director James Comey also did not record his THREE HOUR interview with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on her likely criminal email activity.
Comey skipped the meeting. The FBI did not swear in Hillary Clinton during her testimony.The Hill reported:
Hillary Clinton did not swear an oath to tell the truth before meeting with the FBI for three and a half hours last weekend, and the interview was not recorded, FBI Director James Comey told House lawmakers on Thursday.
The lack of a sworn oath does not remove the possibility of criminal penalties against Clinton if she lied to the FBI, though he said he had “no basis to conclude” that she was untruthful.
“Still a crime to lie to us,” Comey told the House Oversight Committee. FBI policy is not to record interviews as part of its investigations.
Yet the revelations will nonetheless raise questions among Republicans, who have been skeptical of the FBI’s investigation and have demanded to see the transcript of the former secretary of State’s interview in downtown Washington on Saturday.