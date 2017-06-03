'There's a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me!' Kathy Griffin breaks down in tears claiming Trump family ruined her life - as her lawyer scoffs at report Barron was upset over severed head video

Kathy Griffin broke down in tears speaking about the constant attacks from the public and members of the Trump family over the past few days

She said that she has been receiving constant death threats, which she described as detailed and specific

Griffin, 56, also said that President Trump 'broke' her and that she does not expect her career to recover from his family's attacks

She added that she will not back down from this fight, saying: 'I am not afraid of Donald Trump. He is a bully'

Griffin said that the photo shoot was inspired by Megyn Kelly, and the comment Trump made to the then-Fox News host about 'blood coming out of everywhere'

It was also confirmed at the press conference that the Secret Service is investigating Griffin over the image