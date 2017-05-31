Newsvine

Democrats Shut Down Carter Page, He's Not Allowed To Testify Before Committee At Their Request

 DEMOCRATS ARE COWARDS....What are these fools afraid of?

Democrats and liberal media have smeared this guy up and down.

Added to the fact that the Obama administration questionably spied on him, based at least in part off of allegedly false evidence of the fake ‘dossier’ on Trump. Which they knew was fake.

What does that mean?

If someone made false allegations to get the warrant against him, that would blow everything open.

They suddenly realized if he testified all that could come into play.

Can’t have that…

