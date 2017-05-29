Jared Who?… Obama Gave Iranian Regime Secret Pallet of $400 Million in the Dead of Night

The liberal mainstream media excitedly reported on Jared Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret channel of communication with Russia before the president took office.

Kushner met with Russian officials briefly in December as part of his role in the transition and as a diplomatic conduit to the State Department.

Democrats called for Jared Kushner to be fired after the reports were made public.

Of course, Barack Obama worked behind the scenes for years with the Russians. Democrats and the liberal media said nothing about these behind the scenes communications.

And Barack Obama even worked behind the scenes with the the Iranian regime, the top sponsor of state-sponsored terrorism.Obama even sent the Khamenei regime a pallet of unmarked bills in the dead of night in exchange for US prisoners.