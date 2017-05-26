Ex-CIA Director Says Obama Admin 'Did Nothing' To Deter Russian Active Measures

Michael Morell, the former acting director of the CIA under President Obama, said that the Obama administration “did nothing” to stop Russian interference in the presidential campaign.

Morell, who left the CIA in 2013 and supported Hillary Clinton for president last year, appeared on “CBS This Morning” to discuss testimony that former CIA Director John Brennan gave in a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Brennan revealed for the first time that he was so concerned about Russia’s attempts to meddle in the election that he contacted Alexander Bortnikov, Russia’s FSB chief, on Aug. 4 to warn him against continuing its active measures against the U.S.

President Obama is said to have warned Russian president Vladimir Putin the following month against interfering in the election. But the Kremlin appears to have not been deterred.

“What struck me…is that the U.S. government was concerned enough last summer about Russian interference in the election that they had the CIA director make contact with his Russian counterpart and tell them to stop,” Morell said Wednesday.

“So my question is what did the Obama administration do after that, after they learned that the warning had fallen on deaf ears,” said Morell.

“Well it appears they did nothing,” host Norah O’Donnell chimed in.

“It appears they did nothing,” Morell agreed.

