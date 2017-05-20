Even Vox Admits: 'Democrats Are Falling For Fake News About Russia

An article published at the progressive website Vox argues Democrats and liberals are falling victim to fake news and conspiracy theories about Russia.

The piece, written by Zack Beauchamp, claims that “liberal conspiracy theories are flourishing in the age of Trump.”

The article claims that liberals and Democrats are increasingly falling for stories related to Russia that are not true.

The author also writes that Russia conspiracism “risks degrading the Democratic Party — helping elevate shameless hucksters who know nothing about policy but are willing to spread misinformation in the service of gaining power.”

One idea mentioned by Beauchamp is the existence of a “Russiasphere,” or the Twitter-fueled concentration of theories about Russia and President Donald Trump. Some big figures in the “Russiasphere” are Louise Mensch, John Schindler and Claude Taylor.

Louise Mensch is a “conservative” journalist who has made a name for herself on the internet for promoting theories about nefarious Russian influence.

Mensch once claimed that the late Andrew Breitbart, founder of influential Breitbart News, was killed by Vladimir Putin.