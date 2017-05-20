Maxine Waters Has Her Own Russian Connections Laid Bare By Internet Sleuths

IMPEACH WATERS.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is one of the Democrats’ most outspoken talking heads, frequently calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment and citing his alleged “collusion with Russia.” However, her bombastic speeches and calls to action have often been found baseless. In fact, a recently uncovered Russian connection was linked directly to Waters herself.

Got News uncovered a 2015 disclosure statement from Waters which “details her family’s investments in BlackRock’s Russia-connected Global Allocation and Balanced funds.”

This is intriguing considering that as of late, Waters has used her 15 minutes of fame to bash Trump and even went as far as to tweet “Follow the Money,” in order to further her claim of collusion with Russia and Trump campaign officials.

Well, some internet sleuths did follow the money — but it didn’t lead to Trump, it led right back to Waters.

According to RedFlag News, Waters “held $200,000 in Russia-linked retirement accounts.”

In addition to the insane amount of money that Waters had tied up in these Russian accounts, Water’s BlackRock fund revealed another surprising twist.

“A Sept. 2015 BlackRock Balanced SEC filing reveals her fund’s nearly $2.8 million in obligations to the Russian Federation,” Right Side News reported on the story.

So who is the one really tied up with Russia? Waters’ own statement shows a personal financial connection to the Kremlin to the tune of $200,000, while her fund has millions of dollars worth of obligations to the Russian Federation.

Hypocrite much?