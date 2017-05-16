Report: Investigator Says Evidence Showing Deceased DNC Staffer Seth Rich Was Emailing With WikiLeaks

Monday during the 10 p.m. ET news broadcast on Fox’s Washington, D.C. affiliate WTTG, correspondent Marina Marraco said an investigation by former D.C. homicide detective Rod Wheeler found that the now-deceased Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich had been emailing with WikiLeaks.

Rich was killed last year in the northwest quadrant of Washington, D.C. According to local police, the incident was likely a botched robbery. However, Rich’s death has been the subject of other speculations given the timing of his death coincided with a WikiLeaks dump of Democratic National Committee emails.

Wheeler explained to Marraco the obstacles he has faced in dealing with both the local police and the FBI during his investigation and argued that Rich’s computer may offer some more details.

“[Neither] the police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” Wheeler said. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or at the FBI. I have been told both.”

Wheeler went on to claim that he had a source within the police department who said the computer could link Rich to WikiLeaks. But he noted that a source within the police department told him of a “highly unusual” instruction for police to “stand down” on that murder investigation.