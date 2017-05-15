Radical Feminist Website Says It's About To Shut Down Site, Admits No One Cares

“Help us resist,” Everyday Feminism implores. Haw! It seems that Everyday Feminism is being resisted by readers and paying customers. These people seriously need psychiatric help.

The founders of a radical feminist website dedicated to social justice causes have announced that the site may be forced to shut down by the end of this month unless it receives a massive, immediate cash infusion.

The five-year-old website, Everyday Feminism, has created an “Emergency May Booster Fund” to fend off “scary financial trouble that’s threatening to put a halt to our work — maybe even as soon as the end of May.”

America “shouldn’t have to live in a world without independent feminist media” or “an [sic] unique, educational, inside-out approach to fighting everyday oppression,” the plea for funds urges.

“It’s quite a challenge, to say the least, to create independent, intersectional feminist media in a financially sustainable way, especially in a world that doesn’t value what we do,” the cash solicitation also says.

Everyday Feminism has created a Twitter hashtag, #SaveEF, to spread the word about its financial crunch.