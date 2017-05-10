Newsvine

Guess How Much Money Obama Got For His Latest Speech? It's Mind Boggling…

Why would anyone pay that amount of money to this guy? Nothing he could possibly say or do would be worth it. And if you cared about poverty or inequality, why not just donate the money to the poor?

Former President Barack Obama went to Milan, Italy to talk at the Seeds&Chips Global Food Innovation Summit about climate change and its effect on food production. Mike Opelka was astounded by the $3.2 million pay out for the speech to the liberal politician, who once famously said “At a certain point, I think you’ve made enough money.”

On today’s “Pure Opelka,” Mike marveled at the hypocrisy of discussing America’s food waste while regularly commanding more than $400,000 a speech.

