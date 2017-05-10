While Democrats are looking under rocks for Russians.....Clinton is forming another cash cow foundation, and the left couldn't care less.
THIS IS HOW COMEY PROTECTED CLINTON, AND WHY HE IS GONE. The case for obstruction of justice that was never brought.
Current Status: Published (4)
Wed May 10, 2017 5:12 AM
1791L - Your source for common sense political discourse.
&#10006; Follow John Ratcliffe on Twitter
https://twitter.com/repratcliffe
&#10006; Follow 1791L on Twitter for updates on new videos!
https://twitter.com/1791L
&#9644; The Enterprise
I talk about stuff.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWRmRkI2GUsKtmXStCXZy9g?&amp;ab_channel=Kapital!
&#9732; JESUA FLORES: Editor &amp; curator at 1791L and KAPITAL #AmericanCapitalist #Libertarian
Featured on Wikileaks.
https://twitter.com/jesuaflores_
https://www.instagram.com/jesuaflores_