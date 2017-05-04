Hispanics give Trump higher approval rating than rest of U.S.

Hispanic support for Donald Trump has surged since Election Day, and now tops that of the president's overall approval rating.

In its latest survey, Zogby Analytics said that Hispanic support has hit 45 percent, two points higher than the president's generic approval.

That is 55 percent higher than the total Latino vote for Trump in the election. He won just 29 percent.

"The biggest surprise in this new poll is Trump's approval among Hispanic voters, which is at 45 percent approval/51 percent disapproval. In February the numbers were less among Hispanics at 39 percent approval/53 percent disapproval," said Zogby.

The surge comes as Trump's overall approval rating fell from 48 percent to 43 percent in Zogby's latest survey.

It also coincided with Trump's push for border security funding.

And, as other surveys have found, Zogby's said that Trump's supporters remain committed to him. "