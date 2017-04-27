Chelsea Clinton has received another award, this time for a day's worth of work

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton has been given the City Harvest Award for Commitment on Tuesday at a New York charity gala. The award was given to Clinton for her work to help end hunger.

“We believe in City Harvest because no child should go hungry,” Clinton said during a speech at the gala, referring to The Clinton Foundation of which she is the vice chair.

The award was given to Clinton after she had spent several hours during a single day helping City Harvest put grapefruit in bags.

The charity work was undertaken from the Clinton Foundation’s Day of Action program, a program established by the former first daughter. She and Clinton Foundation volunteers packed some 25,000 grapefruits to be distributed to the poor in New York City.

Clinton has previously been honored by Variety for working with the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, a program which was founded by the Clinton Foundation. Variety featured her on the cover of their magazine, which was promptly torn apart by the internet.