Poll: Trump would beat Clinton in a rematch among 2016 voters

Good lord. It’s one thing to blow an election once, but to lose hypothetically to a guy with a 42 percent approval rating again? Is there no limit to the humiliation the Clintons will suffer at Trump’s hands?

We’ll have our answer when Ivanka and Chelsea inevitably square off in 2024.

The same ABC/WaPo poll found that when 2016 voters were asked who they actually did vote for last November, 46 percent said Clinton versus 43 percent who said Trump — the same number he gets in this hypothetical rematch. In other words, given the option of a do-over, virtually no Trump voters would switch their votes. Clinton voters, on the other hand…

While just 4 percent of Trump’s supporters say they would back someone else if there was a redo of the election, fully 15 percent of Clinton supporters say they would ditch her. That 15 percent is split up between those who say they would vote for Trump (2 percent), Gary Johnson (4 percent), Jill Stein (2 percent), and either other candidates or not voting (7 percent).

Republicans are seen as being in touch by more voters than Democrats are even though the populist Trump’s numbers on that score aren’t good. He stands at 38/58; by comparison, Obama stood at 51/46 in April 2013 while the Democratic Party scored an even 48/48 as recently as 2014. What’s driving the new GOP edge over Democrats? For starters, Republican voters are more convinced than Democrats are that their own party is in touch, a natural (maybe inevitable) reaction to last fall’s results. When asked if the GOP is in touch, Republican voters split 60/30 while Democrats split 14/81. When asked if the Democratic Party is in touch, Republicans split 16/81 — nearly identical to the Dem numbers for the GOP — but Democrats themselves split just 52/44. There again, I think, you have the Bernie wing giving thumbs down to Clintonian neoliberalism plus a chunk of Democrats who, more basically, remember the results in former Dem strongholds like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin and recognize that something has gone badly wrong. Independents recognize it too: While just 26 percent say the GOP is in touch, a mind-boggling 18 percent say the same of Democrats. The next time you hear buzz about a big wave building in 2018 for a party led by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, remember that.