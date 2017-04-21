Trump Personally Works Deal To Rescue American Aid Worker Held For 3 Years In Egypt

Donald Trump's administration has secured the freedom of an Egyptian-US charity worker who was detained for nearly three years in Cairo.

Aya Hijazi, 30, was flown back to the US on Thursday night with her family on a US government jet.

Ms Hijazi, whose charity cared for street children, faced child abuse charges branded false by rights groups.

Her release was reportedly agreed before Mr Trump met Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi this month.

Ms Hijazi, who was born in Egypt and grew up in Falls Church, Virginia, is due to visit the White House on Friday to meet President Trump.

She will also be greeted by his daughter, Ivanka, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reports the Washington Post, which broke the story.

The administration of former President Barack Obama had lobbied without success for Ms Hijazi's release, frustrating her family.

Mr Trump was accused by critics of embracing a dictator when he rolled out the red carpet for President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi at the White House earlier this month.

But US media report the cosy bilateral capped a flurry of behind-the-scenes diplomacy by Trump administration officials to secure Ms Hijazi's release.