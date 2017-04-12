Donald Trump & Russia -- Obama Was More of a Russian Stooge than Trump Appears to Be

Obama’s record on Russia

The circumstantial evidence is mounting that the Kremlin succeeded in infiltrating the U.S. government at the highest levels.

How else to explain a newly elected president looking the other way after an act of Russian aggression?

Agreeing to a farcically one-sided nuclear deal?

Mercilessly mocking the idea that Russia represents our foremost geopolitical foe?

Accommodating the illicit nuclear ambitions of a Russian ally?

Welcoming a Russian foothold in the Middle East?

Refusing to provide arms to a sovereign country invaded by Russia?

Diminishing our defenses and pursuing a Moscow-friendly policy of hostility to fossil fuels?

http://www.nationalreview.com/article/446616/donald-trump-russia-obama-more-russian-stooge