Obama’s record on Russia
The circumstantial evidence is mounting that the Kremlin succeeded in infiltrating the U.S. government at the highest levels.
How else to explain a newly elected president looking the other way after an act of Russian aggression?
Agreeing to a farcically one-sided nuclear deal?
Mercilessly mocking the idea that Russia represents our foremost geopolitical foe?
Accommodating the illicit nuclear ambitions of a Russian ally?
Welcoming a Russian foothold in the Middle East?
Refusing to provide arms to a sovereign country invaded by Russia?
Diminishing our defenses and pursuing a Moscow-friendly policy of hostility to fossil fuels?
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/446616/donald-trump-russia-obama-more-russian-stooge
Donald Trump & Russia -- Obama Was More of a Russian Stooge than Trump Appears to Be
