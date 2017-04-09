It Took Obama 2,920 Days to 'Diminish America's Standing' — and Trump 77 Days to Fix It

Fox News host Eric Bolling said Friday that President Donald Trump proved this week why he and millions of other people voted for him in 2016.

“On one hand, now you have a conservative Supreme Court [Justice],” Bolling said. “On the other hand, even though I disagree with attacking Syria with military force, he acted … very decisively, we talked about it all day. But more importantly, for me, is that he did it with Chinese President Xi right next to him.”

Bolling argued that Trump's decision to bomb Syria also sent a firm message to hostile countries like North Korea, and even let China know “who they are dealing with.”

But Bolling concluded the show like this:

“Let me phrase it this way: 2,920 days to diminish America’s standing on the world stage, 77 days [and] President Trump got it right back to where it should be.”

While Trump's critics certainly will disagree with Bolling's assessment, even former senior Obama administration officials expressed support for Trump's decision to bomb the Syrian airfield.