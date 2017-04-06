2 Minutes Prove How Democrats Celebrated Getting Chem Weapons Out of Syria Way Too Early

-VIDEO -

Reports on Tuesday revealed that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his allies again targeted civilians in a deadly attack where chemical weapons were used. The attack is the worst chemical attack in the six-year Syrian civil war.

Rewind back to the fall of 2013, when the Obama administration was working with Syrian and Russian leaders to ensure that Assad's stockpile of chemical weapons would be turned over and destroyed. A deal was reached, and the Obama administration and fellow Democrats applauded the achievement. The deal was reached after President Barack Obama drew his now infamous "red-line," where he threatened military action against Assad if he used chemical weapons.

For several years, Democratic lawmakers and Obama administration officials touted that Syria turned over "100 percent" of its chemical weapon stockpile.

"It turns out we are getting chemical weapons out of Syria without initiating a strike," Obama said.

"We struck a deal where we got a hundred percent of the chemical weapons out," then Secretary of State John Kerry said.

The Obama White House even tweeted out a statement promoting their achievement.

- VIDEO -

http://freebeacon.com/national-security/2-minutes-prove-democrats-celebrated-getting-chem-weapons-syria-way-early/