Report: NSC has computer logs of Susan Rice accessing intelligence on Trump associates

The National Security Council has uncovered computer logs that detail the instances former national security adviser Susan Rice requested and viewed records that included President Trump and his campaign staffers' names in intelligence reports from July through January, according to a report published Monday.

Earlier Monday, the Obama-era national security adviser was reported to have asked for the identities of Trump campaign officials to be "unmasked." Those conversations contained "valuable political information on the Trump transition."

Rice's requests into Trump-related conversations increased following his winning the presidential election last November, according to Circa.

Intelligence agencies track foreign calls with U.S. sources, but "mask" the names of American citizens who were incidentally included.