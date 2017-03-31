Righteous Liberals Forget US Has Interfered in 81 Foreign Elections – That We Know Of

US Democrats and Lindsey Graham are VERY UPSET with unsubstantiated reports that Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 US election.

Democrats call the alleged Russian interference an act of war.

These same hacks had no problem with Barack Obama using taxpayer dollars in an attempt to swing the Israeli election. The Obama State Department gave $349,276 in U.S. taxpayer-funded grants to try to influence Israelis to vote against conservative Benjamin Netanyahu in the March 2015 election.

In fact the United States has worked to influence at least 81 elections around the world that we know of.

