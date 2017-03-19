Maddow's Ratings Tank After Showing Trump's Tax Returns

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's ratings have plummeted since her special episode Tuesday night when she said she was going to release President Donald Trump's tax returns.

Maddow tweeted on Tuesday before her show that she had Trump's tax returns, hyping the report for her audience. Less than an hour, she clarified in another message that she only had part of the president's returns from 2005.

Journalists and critics of Trump were unhappy with Maddow for promoting the story in the manner she did, which many felt was a letdown because it did not show any damaging information about the president.

It appears those feelings translated into depressed viewership numbers.

The following night, Wednesday, Maddow's ratings were down 36 percent overall from Tuesday, and in the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic, her ratings were down 54 percent.