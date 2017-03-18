'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik takes on Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour

Actress Mayim Bialik responded to Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour's claim that a person cannot be a Zionist and a feminist.

"Zionism is the belief in the right of the Jewish people to have an autonomous state in Israel," Bialik, an Orthodox Jew, wrote in a post on her website GrokNation. "I am a Zionist. Feminism is the belief that a woman-driven movement can bring about race, class and gender equality and that women deserve all of the rights and privileges afforded to men. I am a feminist."

MAYIM BIALIK: HOLLYWOOD IS NOT FRIENDLY TO PEOPLE OF FAITH

Bialik continued by saying, "As a feminist Zionist, I can’t believe I am being asked to choose or even defend my religious, historical and cultural identity. The ‘left’ needs to reexamine the microscope they use to look at Israel, and we all need to take a step back and remember we are stronger together: women, men, lovers of peace, and lovers of freedom and justice."

The "Big Bang Theory" star's post was in response to Sarsour's remarks that feminism and Zionism cannot coexist.

"When you talk about feminism you’re talking about the rights of all women and their families to live in dignity, peace, and security," Sarsour told The Nation. "Israel is a country that continues to occupy territories in Palestine, has people under siege at checkpoints...There can’t be...feminism. You either stand up for the rights of all women, including Palestinians, or none."