Saudi Deputy Crown Praises Trump's 'Great Understanding' Of Muslim World

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman characterized his meeting with President Donald Trump as a “historic turning point in bilateral relations” between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

A statement released by the Saudi leader was effusive in its praise for the U.S. president’s “great understanding” of geo-political problems in the Middle East and his concern for better relations with the Saudi people.

Salman also agreed with Trump’s efforts to enforce a temporary travel ban on visitors to the U.S. that includes countries with a Muslim-majority population.

“Saudi Arabia does not believe that this measure is targeting Muslim countries or the religion of Islam. This measure is a sovereign decision aimed at preventing terrorists from entering the United States of America. President Trump expressed his deep respect for the Religion of Islam, considering it one of the divine religions that came with great human principles kidnapped by radical groups,” he said.