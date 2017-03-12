Obama's Snowflakes

Obama’s Civil Rights Division at the Justice Department and the Department of Education’s own Office for Civil Rights accused our colleges of being hotbeds of racism and rape. In response, colleges staffed up their rape protection, diversity and bias offices – 150 full time professionals at U.C. Berkeley alone. These professional community organizers set to work creating a culture of antagonism and grievance on campus. They turned colleges into centers of progressive indoctrination and bullying.

UC Berkeley’s Division of Equity and Inclusion has placed vertical banners across the main campus reminding students of the contemporary university’s paramount mission: assigning guilt and innocence within the ruthlessly competitive hierarchy of victimhood. Each banner shows a photo … beside a purported quotation from that student or bureaucrat. (snip) “I will think before I speak and act,” promises a white male student from the class of 2016. … it means: “I will mentally scan the University of California’s official list of microaggressions …

The transformation of our campuses into Orwellian safe spaces for snowflakes did not happen spontaneously. There was a snow machine behind it all. Obama’s Department of Education sent out a “Dear Colleague” letter to every campus in America, threatening them with sexual discrimination lawsuits and loss of federal funds. Due process for those accused, protection for free speech or freedom of religion, were no longer allowed on campus – our Bill of Rights is redefined as abusive to victims.

Williams documents how she went from being “Dean of Students” (to) “Dean of Sexual Assault “… because of misguided pressure from the Office of Civil Rights and the Obama administration as part of their hysterical campaign against the alleged campus rape culture.

The new head of the DNC, Tom Perez, led the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division. He deliberately scared the heck out of college administrations:

For reasons that baffled us all, OCR released a list of colleges and universities under investigation for alleged Title IX complaints, despite the fact that these institutions had not yet been found to be in violation of anything.

Hand in hand with the intimidation tactics was the buying of power and place for progressives to dominate campus life. Obama offered millions of dollars of federal funds to launch rape programs.

… resources to help students who are victims of sexual assault ...one of 61 grants totaling $25 million. The college will use the nearly $300,000 grant …to improve offender accountability… to make the campus safer for students.

Federal money to staff up on thought police followed the Dear Colleague threats. To cover their rear ends, colleges created Bias Response Teams that now supervise the speech of 2.84 million college students. Their speech police monitor politics and “intellectual perspectives,” as well as speech on race, sex, gender, and “shape.” Students and faculty are asked to anonymously report one another to administrators, who are empowered to reprimand, require re-education, even suspension and expulsion. To meet the demand for thought supervision, colleges have staffed up with hundreds of progressive administrators (driving up the cost of college, making administrators more dominant than faculty).

Diversity training began as a requirement for freshmen, to teach them the new rules on approved thinking and train them in white guilt. After holding out for decades against requiring diversity courses, UCLA caved last spring. The new black activists on campuses want even more – they are requiring white privilege and social justice be woven into every course, even engineering and forestry.