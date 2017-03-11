Newsvine

Johnathon--

About Man of steel...heart of gold. Articles: 46 Seeds: 342 Comments: 16297 Since: May 2014

Judge says NO to emergency halt of new Trump travel ban; Kellyanne explains why

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Johnathon-- View Original Article: bizpacreview.com
Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 9:46 AM
Discuss:

A U.S. federal court refused to apply the emergency restraining order from President Trump’s immigration executive order to his newly modified travel ban.

Seattle U.S. District Court Judge James Robart, who issued the temporary restraining order against Trump’s initial order last month, refused a request on Friday to apply that order to the revised policy according to Reuters.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor