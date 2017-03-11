A U.S. federal court refused to apply the emergency restraining order from President Trump’s immigration executive order to his newly modified travel ban.
Seattle U.S. District Court Judge James Robart, who issued the temporary restraining order against Trump’s initial order last month, refused a request on Friday to apply that order to the revised policy according to Reuters.
Judge says NO to emergency halt of new Trump travel ban; Kellyanne explains why
