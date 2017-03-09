Gender-swap experiment shows Hillary even less likable as a man

An experiment designed to reveal gender bias by reenacting the presidential debates with the candidates’ genders reversed found that Hillary Clinton would have been even less likeable as a man. The two NYU professors who designed the experiment were "unsettled" to discover that audience members actually found Trump's style more endearing when it came from a woman. One female audience member even remarked that she found the male version of Clinton "very punchable" because he smiled so much.

Maria Guadalupe and Joe Salvatore, two professors at New York University, planned to demonstrate the alleged gender bias Clinton faced in the 2016 election by acting out the presidential debates with Trump as a woman and Hillary as a man, reports NYU News.

“When [the female version of Trump] was attacking, I had so much respect for her and her level of confidence.”

The goal of the “Her Opponent” project was to prove that people would not have accepted Trump’s aggressive behavior had it come from a woman, and that Hillary’s debate style would be much more likable if she were a man.

“We both thought that the inversion would confirm our liberal assumption—that no one would have accepted Trump’s behavior from a woman, and that the male Clinton would seem like the much stronger candidate,” Salvatore explained. “But we kept checking in with each other and realized that this disruption—a major change in perception—was happening. I had an unsettled feeling the whole way through.”