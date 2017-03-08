Women's March Strike Organized By Group With All-Male Leadership

Oooops!

Leaders of the "Day Without a Woman" strike are working with a group that does not have a single female in a leadership position.

The Women's March protest group is asking female employees to skip work on March 8 to draw attention to the importance of females in the workplace and highlight "hiring discrimination" against women.

"We believe that creating workforce opportunities that reduce discrimination against women and mothers allow economies to thrive," the Women's March website states. "Nations and industries that support and invest in caregiving and basic workplace protections—including benefits like paid family leave, access to affordable childcare, sick days, healthcare, fair pay, vacation time, and healthy work environments—have shown growth and increased capacity."

Despite striking for equal opportunities for women in the workplace, the Women's March is working with the Action Network, a group that does not have a single female in its leadership.