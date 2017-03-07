Wikileaks: CIA 'Stole' Russian Malware, Uses It to 'Misdirect Attribution' of Cyber Attacks

From the Wikileaks "Year Zero" dump:

The CIA's Remote Devices Branch's UMBRAGE group collects and maintains a substantial library of attack techniques 'stolen' from malware produced in other states including the Russian Federation.

With UMBRAGE and related projects the CIA cannot only increase its total number of attack types but also misdirect attribution by leaving behind the "fingerprints" of the groups that the attack techniques were stolen from.

UMBRAGE components cover keyloggers, password collection, webcam capture, data destruction, persistence, privilege escalation, stealth, anti-virus (PSP) avoidance and survey techniques.

Everyone knew it. Now we have proof.

"Fingerprints" are meaningless.

It's now clear that the CIA is able to "pose" as "Russian hackers" whenever it so chooses.

Just something to think about.

All allegations of "digital fingerprints" left behind by Russian hackers must now be dismissed as either fake or meaningless: