Lot Of Liberal Reporters On Putin's Payroll

Eight days after the 2016 presidential election, Douglas Schoen — President Bill Clinton’s past pollster and advisor — charged that former defense intelligence chief Michael Flynn was “dangerously pro-Russian” because he participated in the 10th anniversary celebration of RT, the Russian state-owned Television network formerly known as Russia Today.

But the Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group has learned that a host of liberal American political activists and journalists have much more than occasional meetings with RT. Many of them in fact draw regular paychecks from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s flagship TV network.

RT may be seeking credibility and legitimacy by recruiting American hosts. A year ago, RT hired former MSNBC anchor Ed Schultz as a prime-time host, reporter and political analyst.

Tyrel Ventura, daughter of former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura (who also has a show on RT) and Sean Stone, son of left-wing filmmaker Oliver Stone, are co-hosts of RT’s “Watching the Hawks.”

Chris Hedges, a 15-year New York Times veteran reporter, hosts an RT show called “On Contact.” Hedges is highly critical of American foreign policy, even claiming ISIS is simply mimicking Israel’s founding fathers.

Thom Hartmann, a self-described “progressive” syndicate talk show host, heads up RT’s “The Big Picture” program.

Mike Papantonio served on the board of directors of Minnesota Democrat Sen. Al Franken’s short-lived talk radio network, “Air America.” Today, he hosts RT’s “America’s Lawyer.”

Huffington Post writer Matt Keiser hosts RT’s “Keiser Report,” which covers business.

King’s RT shows are “Larry King Now” and “Politicking with Larry King.” Both are broadcast by RT under a licensing agreement with ORA TV. Jesse Ventura’s ORA show “Off the Grid” is on the RT network too.

ORA TV is a venture is jointly owned by King and Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim — who also is a major shareholder of the New York Times.

King has effusively praised Putin, saying, “I had an affinity with him. You try to get that with a lot of guests, but I really had it with him … he has qualities that have nothing to do with politics … they change a room.”

John Dickey, CEO of ORA TV, defended his partnership with RT, saying it was a “good fit” with his company.

“There’s a fit or else we wouldn’t be doing business with them and they wouldn’t be doing business with us,” Dickey told TheDCNF.

But Dickey quickly pointed to the “hypocrisy” of other news outlets like the liberal Washington Post and New York Times. The two newspapers regularly publish supplements called “Russia Beyond The Headlines.” The supplements are written by the Russian state-owned media company Rossiyskaya Gazeta.