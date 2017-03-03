Newsvine

Johnathon--

Daughter of close Obama adviser will cover DOJ for CNN

CNN has tapped the daughter of President Obama’s closest adviser to cover the Department of Justice, The Post has learned.

Laura Jarrett quietly joined the network in September as a reporter in its Washington bureau.

She came to CNN with no experience in journalism. But the Harvard-educated lawyer defended companies and individuals against the Justice Department as a private litigator in Chicago.

 

