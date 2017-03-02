Resist: Since Trump's Win, Dems Have Flipped Zero Seats in Four Blue State Special Elections

In the middle of President Trump's well-received address on Tuesday, a liberal writer and commentator excitedly tweeted out some breaking special election results out of Connecticut, racking up thousands of retweets. The Left, which has been methodically stripped of power by voters since 2008, is casting about for evidence that their feverish "resistance" is tipping the political pendulum back in the other direction. Thus, this "accomplishment" was deemed a celebratory moment:

Ah, but context is everything. The two Democratic victories came in heavily Democratic districts, within a comfortably blue state. And that supposed 'close call'? The Republican ended up winning by 12 points "in a race that Democratic activists worked with some success to nationalize as a referendum on Trump," according to the local press. So despite all the outrage-fueled energy and donations flowing in one direction, the GOP candidate still prevailed by double digits, even as Republican voters turned out in low numbers. His victory preserved the 18-18 tie in Connecticut's state senate, in which Democrats' six-seat advantage was erased last November.

The Republican State Leadership Committee published a memo on Wednesday noting that the allegedly widespread groundswell of opposition to Trump and Republicans hasn't really materialized in early returns. Big protests and media hyperventilating may create the illusion of a nationwide backlash, but voters don't appear to have signed on to The Narrative at this point: