Rick Perry Confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Energy

Texas Governor Rick Perry has been confirmed as the next Secretary of the Department of Energy. He was confirmed with a 62-37 vote in the Senate on Thursday.
Ten Democrats and one independent represented the wide margin of victory for Perry.
