Newsvine

Johnathon--

About Man of steel...heart of gold. Articles: 41 Seeds: 320 Comments: 16002 Since: May 2014

Rick Perry Confirmed as Secretary of the Department of Energy

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Johnathon-- View Original Article: townhall.com
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 12:54 PM
Discuss:

Texas Governor Rick Perry has been confirmed as the next Secretary of the Department of Energy.  He was confirmed with a 62-37 vote in the Senate on Thursday.

Ten Democrats and one independent represented the wide margin of victory for Perry.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor