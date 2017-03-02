Claire McCaskill Says She Never Met With The Russian Ambassador, But She Did

Democrat Senator Claire McCaskill, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, claimed last night she has never had any meetings or discussions with the Russian ambassador, "ever." She sent the statement in a tweet attacking former colleague Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his meetings with the Russian ambassador last year in his capacity of Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Flashback:

"Off to a meeting w/ Russian ambassador," she said in January 2013.

"Today calls with British, Russian and German ambassadors re: Iran deal. #Doingmyhomework," McCaskill tweeted in August 2015.