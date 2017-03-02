Obama confidante Valerie Jarrett moves in to Kaloroma home

EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama's close confidante Valerie Jarrett has moved into his new DC home, which is now the nerve center for their plan to mastermind the insurgency against President Trump

Obama's goal is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment, a family friend tells DailyMail.com

Jarrett has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion to work closely with the former president and Michelle Obama

Jarrett lived in the White House, dined with the Obamas, and helped shape his domestic and foreign policies

Obama cannot use his West End office, a post-presidency perk, for political purposes

'He's coming. And he's ready to roll.' former Attorney General Eric Holder said yesterday about the former president's reentry into the political scene