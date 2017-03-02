Newsvine

Obama confidante Valerie Jarrett moves in to Kaloroma home

EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama's close confidante Valerie Jarrett has moved into his new DC home, which is now the nerve center for their plan to mastermind the insurgency against President Trump

  • Obama's goal  is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment, a family friend tells DailyMail.com
  • Jarrett has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million Kaloroma mansion to work closely with the former president and Michelle Obama
  • Jarrett lived in the White House, dined with the Obamas, and helped shape his domestic and foreign policies
  • Obama cannot use his West End office, a post-presidency perk, for political purposes
  • 'He's coming. And he's ready to roll.' former Attorney General Eric Holder said yesterday about the former president's reentry into the political scene

