'Fahrenheit 451' Perfectly Predicted the Left Morphing Into Intolerant, Crybully Sissies

At a ratio of about 98.7% (spitballing, might be higher), for the sin of being a Christian or supporting Trump and border security, for opposing abortion, or just wanting to live your life with as little government intrusion as possible, whenever you turn on a TV or radio, watch a movie, open a magazine, look at the news, attend a class, crack a book, or catch a game, in ways subtle and not, you are smeared as an "ist," a "phobe," or a greedy teabagger.

From the moment you choose to be something other than a Leftist, all around you within our news and entertainment culture, you're surrounded with constant challenges to your beliefs and attacks on your humanity and morality.

The Left, on the other hand, has devolved into a bunch of angry, shallow, unhappy, bitter sissies, who are incapable of dealing with any kind of difficulty, most especially an election loss.

Look at the college campus, the news media… Watch the Left launch into hysterics when even a small blight appears on their ocean-sized monopoly over the culture -- a "24" or a Fox News.

Why?

Everyone should revisit Ray Bradbury's "Fahrenheit 451." Although published way back in 1953, the novel almost perfectly predicted what has happened to the modern Left, not just here in America -- everywhere, most especially Europe.

Set in the future, Bradbury's society has become so hostile towards any kind of adversity, most especially the concept of exposing themselves to contemplative thought or challenging ideas, that they not only burn all the books, they numb themselves with drugs and reality television, and cancel out even the possibility of self-reflection with a bombardment of relentless stimulus in the form of gadgets, pop culture, social media and overall pleasure-seeking.

Because of the ceaseless happy-faced advertising that blares through ever-present speakers, the hero of our story, Montag, can't even read an illicit Bible on public transportation.

Does any of this sound familiar?

Leftists raised within an entertainment and media culture that never challenges them, a sugar diet of MTV, government-run schools, CNN, The New York Times, all-things Hollywood, ESPN -- those who come of age in a culture that only ever reassures them they are virtuous; that only ever preaches that those who disagree are villains, Nazis, or selfish… These are individuals developing within the soft-tyranny of a Cultural ThoughtBubble, people propagandized into thin-skinned teens and intolerant, sissified adults with no mechanism to cope with different ideas, with what they deem offensive, or the kind of adversity that is the canary in the coalmine of a free society.