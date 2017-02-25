The Rise of the "TEAR" Parties

The TEAR parties bear little resemblance to the TEA parties. The TEA parties grew as people experienced the pain of excessive government, informed themselves and addressed their concerns to both political parties. The TEA parties will be long-lived, as the sword of bad government perpetually hangs above our heads. The TEAR parties are organized by Democrats, and consist of partisans and misinformed masses whose grievances are based mostly on slander and deception, and are aimed at Republicans alone. Those who honestly care about policy are acting separately from and more productively than the TEAR parties. The pool of gimmes and misinformed is also perpetual, but always in flux. Lacking any substance, the TEAR parties cry and disrupt. The Republican committeeman for Palatine made an interesting observation: the Illinois municipal elections are fast approaching, but rather than creating a slate of candidates, the Palatine Democrats have chosen to throw a tantrum.

The TEA parties organized rallies, for which people took time off and paid their own way to attend. In general, about two-thirds of Republicans heeded the TEA parties, while only 15% of Democrats gave them some consideration. The other third of Republicans made excuses for maintaining the establishment, while the vast majority of Democrats openly laughed at the TEA parties' concerns. The response of the Democrats was particularly confounding. They simultaneously proclaimed the TEA parties "Republican AstroTurf", while they expressed concern that these anti-establishment outsiders were taking over the Republican Party. Which was it? Considering that the Republican establishment made the same complaint, it was most definitely the latter. About 20% of TEA party attendees had routinely voted Democrat, and many had been politically inactive for decades. The TEA parties protested Republicans and Democrats, but the Democrats gave the wrong answer. Democrats implicitly or explicitly embraced everything that people saw as wrong in government, mocked their concerns, and lost.